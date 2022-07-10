Act tough on Azimio leaders suspected of graft, Jirongo tells Raila

Former Lugari MP Cyrus Jirongo has challenged Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition presidential candidate Raila Odinga to walk the talk in his promise to tackle corruption in the country by getting rid of leaders close to him suspected of perpetuating the vice.

Mr Jirongo said that Mr Odinga should start by cleaning his house of corruption, saying only his running mate, Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua, is above reproach on the issue of graft.

“Martha has remained steadfast in her campaigns on corruption. Mr Odinga needs to follow her example by doing away with allies who are implicated in corruption,” said Mr Jirongo.

He said the Azimio flagbearer needs to send a serious message about his commitment to fight graft if he is elected president on August 9 by acting tough on those in his camp who are suspected of being beneficiaries of corruption.

Stop attacks on Mudavadi, Wetang’ula

The UDP leader, who is in the race for the Kakamega governor’s seat, has at the same time warned allies of Mr Odinga to stop their attacking ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi and Ford Kenya’s Moses Wetang’ula.

He said Mr Mudavadi and Mr Wetang’ula should be respected as senior politicians from the Luhya community, adding that those insulting them are making a big mistake.

“We have agreed to support Raila for presidency as a community but that does not mean that his allies should show disrespect to Musalia and Wetang’ula by abusing them. Some of those insulting our sons are doing so to seek favours from Mr Odinga but we will not allow that to continue,” said Mr Jirongo.

On corruption, Mr Jirongo said it was unacceptable for Mr Odinga to be preaching about fighting the vice in his campaigns while he is surrounded by allies who have been implicated in corrupt deals.

Mr Jirongo skipped the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya rally at the Bukhungu Stadium on Saturday and instead took his campaigns to Luandeti in Lugari constituency where he launched a scathing attack on Mr Odinga and his allies.

“Corruption is corruption whether those involved are from Azimio or Kenya Kwanza. The time has come for Mr Odinga to demonstrate his seriousness in fighting corruption by getting rid of his close allies who are tainted by the vice. Let’s not pretend about this matter,” said Mr Jirongo.

Mr Jirongo appears to have been unhappy with the attacks on Mr Mudavadi and Mr Wetang’ula at an Azimio rally in Matunda on Friday.

Low profile

He has maintained a low profile in his campaigns in Kakamega County and had earlier accused Mr Mudavadi and Mr Wetang’ula of betraying the Mulembe nation by choosing to work with the deputy president and supporting his presidential bid.

But on Saturday, Mr Jirongo said Mr Mudavadi and Mr Wetang’ula had the democratic right to work with anybody and those who were unhappy with the decision should stop insulting them.

Azimio leaders at the rally led by Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya said Mr Mudavadi and Mr Wetang’ula have nothing to offer the Luhya community after they declared support for Deputy President William Ruto’s presidential bid.

At the Bukhungu rally, Mr Oparanya paraded MPs Titus Khamala (Lurambi), Tindi Mwale (Butere), Christopher Aseka (Khwisero) and Peter Nabulindo (Matungu) who had decamped from ANC to join the Azimio camp.

He said Mr Mudavadi and Mr Wetang’ula should prepare to be in the opposition after taking a gamble and choosing to work with Dr Ruto.

“Musalia and Wetang’ula are running around pretending they enjoy support from the Luhya community and yet they have been abandoned by their MPs who are part of our team. They should know their time is up. Luhyas will not accept to continue languishing in the cold when the writing is on the wall for all to see. Baba (Raila) will be the fifth president of Kenya and we cannot make the mistake to join them,” Mr Oparanya said.

Atwoli’s call to western

Cotu Secretary General Francis Atwoli told voters from western region to ignore Mr Mudavadi and Mr Wetang’ula and back Mr Odinga as their next president.

“Musalia and Wetang’ula are spent forces. They have nothing to offer the Luhya community. Don’t listen to them since they are confused,” said Mr Atwoli.

Shinyalu MP Justus Kizito and nominated Senator Naomi Shiyonga, who decamped from ODM to DAP-K, have accused Governor Wycliffe Oparanya of side-lining officials from the party. The Kakamega governor is coordinating Azimio la Umoja campaigns in western region.

“We want to tell Mr Oparanya that Baba need votes from our supporters and what Governor Oparanya is doing is wrong. Azimio belongs to all of us and the schemes by Mr Oparanya to side-line some of us will backfire badly and deny Baba votes,” said Mr Kizito.