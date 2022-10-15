Get ready to reclaim our victory, Raila tells supporters

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition leader Raila Odinga has said he will reclaim his victory, which he alleged was stolen from them during the August elections.

He blamed the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), accusing it of colluding with foreigners to steal votes, thus, denying Kenyans a chance to elect leaders of their choice.

The ODM leader, while thanking his supporters for turning out and voting for him in large numbers, assured them that all is not lost and he will lay strategies to ensure there is electoral justice.

"I first want to thank you very much for voting for me as expected. We know what happened and no one should lie to you that there was low voter turnout out in my strongholds,” he said

Without disclosing the details on how he intends to reclaim his victory, Mr Odinga called on his supporters to get ready as he concludes the marshal plan.

"We know what happened but we will talk about it in the coming days," he said while attending a funeral service of the mother of Bondo parliamentary aspirant Andiwo Mwai in Nyamira village.

"Are you ready for us to chase the thieves who have stolen our cows and driven them to the other side of the village? We must return our cows home," the opposition chief said during the burial of Jane Belinda Mwai, 88.

He pointed out that Kenyans will have no need to participate in the 2027 General Election if they cannot be guaranteed on the safety of their votes.

"We cannot have a situation where people wake up in the morning and religiously cast their votes only for some foreigners to make decisions on their behalf," he said.

Mr Odinga, on the other hand, told off the government over the decision to lift the ban on the Genetically Modified Organisms (GMO) saying they will not allow the move.

“They (government) say that they are allowing GMOs to boost food security which is not true. The research that was conducted by France, Germany and Sweden established the dangers associated with GMO,” said Mr Odinga.

He added: “The GMOs are dangerous to health...we must protect our people.”

Mr Odinga, who embarked on a move to solidify his Nyanza support base, also cautioned against being divided by leaders who, he said, are fighting for their own selfish interests.

He was reacting to attempts by President William Ruto's Kenya Kwanza alliance to poach some of Azimio-affiliated legislators to weaken the opposition.

Former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero, among other leaders from South Nyanza, have also vowed to craft alternative leadership to liberate the residents from the dominance of ODM.

Siaya Governor James Orengo, while reiterating his support for Mr Odinga, said he is the only unifying leader who draws support from across the country.

"When Raila rings the trumpet, it's a call to duty to make Kenya a better place. Mr Odinga is a leader who is prepared to go to prison because of our country. A leader who is ready to die for our country. We cannot compare him to others who are prepared to steal to get political powers," said the Siaya county chief.

As an experienced leader who has made a mark in the country's history, he pointed out that Mr Odinga is not someone who can be directed on what to do.

"He knows when to shake hands like he did with former Presidents Moi, Kibaki and Uhuru Kenyatta," he said.

Mr Orengo reiterated that the war is not yet over as he assured Mr Odinga backers that he will not keep quiet when things go wrong.

He accused some individuals of only backing President Ruto because of the money and power he wields but not his ideologies.

As the Siaya Governor, he said he will lead by example in fighting graft, which was rampant in the administration of his predecessor Cornell Rasanga.

He accused the Kenya Kwanza administration of propagating impunity and selectively prosecuting corruption suspects.“I cannot see a court in Kenya which can send Sirisia MP John Waluke to 67 years in jail and let go someone who is charged with stealing more than 100 times what Mr Waluke is accused of stealing,” he stated.

His sentiments were echoed by Siaya Senator Oburu Oginga and Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo, who blamed Dr Ruto of going ahead to recruit Chief Administrative Secretaries, against the ruling of the court. Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi underlined the need to reforms in the Judiciary and the country’s electoral commission.