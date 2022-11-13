Gachagua to Haji: Free all those framed by Uhuru regime

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has asked the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to withdraw cases where individuals were pressured to frame those who were against the former administration.

Citing his case where the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji was allowed to withdraw the Sh7.3 billion graft charges against him, DP Gachagua said the process will only be complete if Individuals who suffered from the same treatment are set free.

According to the country’s second in command, it was wrong for the previous regime to witch-hunt leaders who were not supporting President Uhuru’s political agenda.

“Some officers recently claimed they were forced by the former government to frame me with cases of corruption. But withdrawing them and clearing me is not enough, those other people you also framed should have their cases withdrawn as well. It doesn’t make any sense to punish some individuals just because of their different political ideologies,” said DP Gachagua.

He was speaking in Kabarnet, Baringo County on Sunday where he accompanied President William Ruto for a thanksgiving service.

The DP said Kenya Kwanza administration will not use government machinery to frustrate their critics.

“Some of us were under pressure not to support President William Ruto in the General Election but we defied. This government will not go that direction of using the police and DCI to frustrate Kenyans in the name of politics, it will never happen. Let Kenyans have their freedom of speech,” said Mr Gachagua.

He also said they have forgiven police officers who persecuted them as well as a person who he described as their master.

“Those who framed us, we have forgiven you. The person who sent them to arrest us as well as frustrate us in court, we have forgiven him so that as a country we can move on,” said DP Gachagua.

At the same time, President Ruto who was also accompanied by Cabinet Secretaries; Simon Chelugui (Cooperatives and Small and Medium Enterprises), Kipchumba Murkomen (Transport) and Florence Bore (Labour), Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot and his National Assembly counterpart Kimani Ichungwah, area governor Benjamin Cheboi among a host leaders, said he will continue to strengthen independent institutions so as to arrest wanton corruption.

The President said he believes the action he has taken by ensuring that Judiciary is funded properly, and that the police having its own money will play a key role in fighting graft in the country.

“We must not interfere with the judiciary and we must give them the space to fight corruption. The police must also have enough funding so that they can deal with the menace without interference from any quarters," he said.

The ODPP withdrew the case against Mr Gachagua citing insufficient evidence, frustrations by the DCI and a revelation that case investigator Obadiah Kuria was pressured to recommend the criminal charges before establishing culpability.

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition leader Raila Odinga on Thursday cautioned that the move by Mr Haji to drop cases against government officials as well as widespread incidences of daylight crimes and profiling of the DCI officers would only take the country to the dark old days.

Recently, Mr Odinga called for the release of Sirisia legislator John Waluke on bond, and that the case against him be dismissed.

He argued that Kenya Kwanza leaders who were facing court cases have been given a chance to vacate their charges, and that Azimio leaders should be given the same opportunity.

"People facing murder and graft charges are being forgiven. But on the Azimio side, there's no justice. For example, Waluke is in jail for 67 years. It's not fair," he said.

Mr Waluke is currently serving a 67-year jail term after he was convicted of defrauding the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) of Sh297 million