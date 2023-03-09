DP Gachagua’s Sh1.1bn demand for cars, drinks and food rejected

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s demands for an extra Sh1.1 billion for cars, travel and refreshments were rejected in September amid the call for austerity measures.

Mr Gachagua, through the State House, had requested an additional Sh1.6 billion on September 7 — two days after the Supreme Court unanimously upheld William Ruto’s presidential win.

The embattled former Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani, who served in the early days of Ruto’s administration rejected the request and provided an extra Sh500 million citing a lack of cash.

Mr Gachagua needed Sh300 million to purchase a fleet of cars, Sh330 million for hospitality (food, drinks and accommodation), Sh50 million (office furniture), Sh110 million (fuel and car maintenance) and Sh550 million for other undisclosed expenses.

The request of extra millions for non-core expenditure emerged at a time when Mr Gachagua had asked Kenyans to tighten their belts for hard economic times after inheriting what he claimed to be a broke government.

It also emerged in a period when President Ruto had announced cuts to spending to rein in the fiscal deficit.

Recurrent expenditure cuts targeted civil servant perks, and overseas trips by state officials – which often involve lavish travel allowances and the use of State vehicles.

The additional cash for Mr Gachagua was also going to fund the activities of the DP’s spouse, according to a requisition letter sent to Mr Yatani by the then Comptroller of State House Kinuthia Mbugua.

Mr Mbugua noted that the Deputy President’s office needed the additional funds following his increased activities.

“The Office of the Deputy President under the Executive Office of the President Vote 1100 has continued to experience increased activities during the FY 2023,” he said.

“This is coupled with the need to facilitate activities and programmes for the Office of the Spouse of the Deputy President.”

The additional hundreds of millions for Mr Gachagua were termed as emergencies and the State House wanted the cash provided without immediate approval from MPs.