Rigathi Gachagua’s rise from a DO to a DP

If the choice of Dr William Ruto’s running mate in the 2022 presidential race was about perceptions, then outgoing Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua would have failed the test at the first hurdle.

His nomination created sharp divisions in Mount Kenya region, a stronghold of the United Democratic Alliance and the Kenya Kwanza Alliance, but he somehow overcame critics and soldiered on.

Former Kiambu Governor William Kabogo fired the first shot when he alleged that the Mathira legislator was forced on Mt Kenya because Tharaka Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki had beaten him in an internal poll. He claimed that Mr Kindiki got 27 votes, Mr Gachagua had three while National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi got one.

“Let them do their thing. We shall deal and square it out there in the villages. At the end of the day, I will be vindicated and I will herd all the votes to Dr Ruto’s ballot box. I have a job of delivering a win for my presidential candidate,” a bullish Mr Gachagua said after his nomination.

First-term MP

Mr Gachagua is a first-term MP, has no track record in political activism or in any national campaign. Yet, despite the shortcomings, he’s set to become the second most powerful man in the country as the deputy president and, possibly, the next leader of the Gema community.

In his stint in Parliament, Mr Gachagua did not sponsor any Bill that sought to empower Mt Kenya residents. But on the campaign trail, he packaged himself as the champion of the region’s business community, farmers and the youth. His campaign slogan was ‘Commitment to the cause of our Mountain emancipation’.

Described by his close allies as “a man of raw instincts when it comes to forging alliances, hard to please and who never forgives betrayal, much the more he handsomely rewards loyalty”.

“Those of us experienced in these things knew that Dr Ruto needed someone who could stand out against President Uhuru Kenyatta. Someone who could convert Mt Kenya voters into a movement and who had the finances to escape the trap of being bought,” said career administrator Joseph Kaguthi.

“I knew him as a District Officer in the Kanu government. He was an organiser, orator, and quick to read the crowd; a man who could articulate any policy in a way to win public support. Though I could not hit the streets to explain those things to the public, I perfectly knew Dr Ruto had won for himself a major asset in Mt Kenya region.”

Public debate

Owing to the negative energies that his nomination elicited, many Kenyans thought he would perform poorly in the public debate with Azimio la Umoja One Kenya’s Martha Karua. Being a senior counsel, a former magistrate, MP, Cabinet minister and presidential aspirant in 2013, many thought Ms Karua would dominate the July 19 debate.

In any case, Mr Gachagua is a first-term MP and a loose talker prone to blunders. At some point, he said Mt Kenya voters were only interested in eating rice and meat at State lodges. He was also fighting graft allegations. He had been arrested, thrown into police cells and charged with illegally acquiring Sh7 billion by fraudulent dealings.

In the debate, however, he defended himself well, saying the only case he was fighting related to the nature he made Sh203 million.

“Kenyans didn’t know that Mr Gachagua is an eloquent debater. He knows how to counter opponents with logical points. That is exactly the charm he unleashed on Ms Karua to a point all independent analysts gave him 70 per cent rating,” said National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi.

He said Mr Gachagua overcame the challenge of President Kenyatta, the Mt Kenya Foundation, national government administration officers, Kikuyu Council of Elders, and Jubilee aspirants to deliver the Central vote.

‘Fantastic team leader’

He termed him as “a fantastic team leader who never panics and goes into battle with a single resolve to win”.

Two weeks to the election, the High Court ruled that Mr Gachagua should forfeit the Sh203 million in the frozen accounts to the state. His critics said he was a liability to Dr Ruto’s campaign. But he weathered the storm, claiming he was being persecuted for supporting the DP.

“In the fullness of time, I will be vindicated. It will be left bare for all to see that the cases are politically instigated and they will fade away. I will get my money back and I will build a home where my supporters will be congregating to make merry,” he told a rally in Nyeri.

Born to Nahashon Gachagua Reriani and Martha Kirigo in Hiriga village of Nyeri County, he is the eighth-born in a family of 11. He is married to Pastor Dorcas Wanjiku and the couple has two sons. His parents were in the Mau Mau movement, where his father serviced guns for the fighters.

Mr Gachagua enrolled at Kabiruini Primary School from 1971 to 1977 before proceeding to Kianyaga High School for his O-levels and A-levels.

He joined the University of Nairobi (UoN) in 1985, where he graduated with a BA in Political Science and Literature in 1988. He was the Nyeri District University Students Association (Ndusa) leader as well as the chairman of The Association of Literature Students.

District Officer

He underwent Paramilitary training at Administration Police Institute in 1990. He was then posted to the Office of the President where he was designated as a District Officer Cadet between 1991 and 1992. He served as a District Officer in Kakamega, Ng'arua and Laikipia districts.

Between 1999 and 2000, he pursued Advanced Public Administration Course at the Kenya School of Government.

Between 2001 and 2006, he was Mr Kenyatta’s Personal Assistant. From 2007 to 2016, he managed family businesses before he contested the Mathira seat in 2017 and won.