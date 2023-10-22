Change of heart: Gachagua drops shareholder narrative

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has backtracked on his stance that the Kenya Kwanza government operates like a limited company with shareholders whose interests come first.

Mr Gachagua stated that he concurs with President William Ruto that leaders should move on from last year’s General Elections and focus on implementing development countrywide.

The DP spoke on Saturday night at Nyeri Golf Club where he engaged the business community, professionals and leaders from Mt Kenya, with the aim of solidifying the region’s support towards President Ruto’s administration.

Mr Gachagua sponsored the Mt Kenya Golf Festival whose key agenda is to harness unity among all leaders from the vote-rich region.

“From where my boss President William Ruto and I sit, the elections are over, and we want all Kenyans to be a united team for the development of this country. Elections are over. An election is like a sport and shouldn’t be taken beyond there. There should not be any enmity amongst us as Kenyans,” Mr Gachagua said.

He said that he would continue engaging with Azimio la Umoja coalition leaders from Mt Kenya and persuade them to rally behind Dr Ruto’s development agenda.

“The President and I want everybody to speak the same language so that we entrench development without anybody looking down upon anyone. It is unnecessary and unhelpful because we all want to move in the same direction,” the second-in-command said.

“Many people hurt us during the heavily contested election. But we opted not to pursue them after we clinched power. I am asking all the people of Mt Kenya to rally behind President Ruto’s government. I will continue persuading the 13 per cent of people from this region who voted for Azimio to support our government,” he added.

President Ruto recently differed with Mr Gachagua over the sharing of national resources, saying no region deserves to be discriminated against based on their voting patterns during the last General Elections.

The Head of State, who was speaking at Ugenya in Siaya County during his tour to the Nyanza region, pledged to work with all the regions and ensure that all taxpayers benefit from their taxes and the national resources.

“Let nobody tell you that you are out of this government. You pay taxes and you are Kenyans. This is your government. I will not allow any part of Kenya to be discriminated against in terms of development on the basis of political affiliation,” Dr Ruto said.

“It is primitive and backward for anybody to imagine that any region of Kenya cannot get development on account of how they vote. That is not correct and I want to assure the people of Kenya that we will move together as one nation,” he added.

While accompanying the President, Siaya Governor James Orengo said that every region should be developed irrespective of political affiliation.

“I don’t believe that one has to be part of the government for them to benefit from development. If that is what you believe in, then you do not understand the Constitution,” Mr Orengo said.

But speaking to the Nation recently, Nyeri Town MP Maina Mathenge said every region should get its share of development according to how it voted for the Kenya Kwanza government.

Mr Mathenge said Mt Kenya region contributed 47 per cent of the votes that propelled Kenya Kwanza coalition to power and, hence, deserves to be given first priority in terms of development.

“As Mt Kenya region, we contributed 47 per cent of the votes that put the Kenya Kwanza government into power. We have no apology to make for that stand. Every voter had his or her shares certificate and cast them somewhere. We must see the dividends of their votes. We have, by right, to get the dividends due to our shareholding within Kenya Kwanza, and that is 47 percent,” Mr Mathenge said.

“We agree that we have only one nation known as Kenya. There are services that have to be received equally by every corner of this country. But those of us who believed in the Kenya Kwanza manifesto must be at the forefront of getting the first fruits of the government. The other regions should also demand to get their share of their investment,” he added.