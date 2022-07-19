Gachagua and Karua debate Tuesday. Here's what you need to know

Rigathi Gachagua and Martha Karua will face off at the Catholic University of East Africa stage tonight.

By  Nation Reporter

Kenya Kwanza presidential candidate running mate Rigathi Gachagua and his Azimio la Umoja counterpart Martha Karua will face off in the second tier of the presidential running mates debate later today. 

The first-tier debate featuring candidates who have polled less than 5 percent in three recent opinion polls will run from 6pm and end at 7.30pm. 

Here are the details of Wednesday's debate between Rigathi Gachagua and Martha Karua:

When? 8 to 9:30pm Tuesday. (We’ll have a livestream video online.)

Where? Catholic University of Eastern Africa (CUEA), Karen Campus

Who's moderating? James Smart of TV and Sophia Wanuna of KTN

Topics? The Presidential Debates Secretariat hasn't released a list of topics.

