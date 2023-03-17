Full of praise for Raila, Silas Jakakimba quits ODM

Politician Silas Jakakumba, an ally of Raila Odinga, has ditched his orange party hours to Monday’s mega protest against President William Ruto’s administration.

Mr Jakakimba, in a letter dated March 17, resigned as a life member of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), and as Mr Odinga’s adviser, effective immediately.

“Kindly effect this decision by striking out my name from the party’s official membership register,” he said.

Mr Odinga and Mr Jakakimba’s paths first crossed in 2004 when he was a member of the Liberal Democratic Party’s Youth league. From the years-old service, their commitment morphed into a comradeship of trust and a near-son relationship, MrJakakimba said.

But a time to part ways had come, he continued, describing himself as a reliable and dependable aide.

“With so much gratitude and honour, Jakom, receive the assurances of my highest respect, consideration and prayers for your continued good health and a long happy life,” he said.

Mr Jakakimba detailed how Mr Odinga groomed him over the years, trusting him to serve in various capacities.

“I am privileged to share in the rare pride that I have been there with you as you waved several challenges to see an overhaul of our then governance architecture into a new constitutional dispensation that codified devolution at the very centre of our governance,” he said, adding that it was a lasting legacy that will stand on Mr Odinga’s name.

Until his resignation, the politician had been serving as Mr Odinga’s adviser. In 2007, he served the ODM leader as his parliamentary personal assistant.

When Mr Odinga, now leader of the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition, became the prime minister in the grand coalition government, he served as his personal assistant.

“Out of this relationship, I confess that I know no other living human being on the African continent, that comes close to you as the first among equals in the quest for a freer and prosperous continent, outside Nelson Mandela,” he wrote.

“I am profoundly honoured to thank you and express my indebtedness for the hands-on grounding I have acquired in the provinces of democracy, international relations, peace and conflict resolution, good governance and leadership.”

Earlier this week, Mr Jakakimba claimed to have been insulted by the opposition leader’s daughter, Winnie Odinga, after he posted a cover photo of him with the President Ruto on Twitter.

“Winnie Odinga used the F’Word on me last night for what she terms betrayal in lieu of my Cover Photo,” he said in a tweet. “It is imperative moving forward that Winnie learns to respect people for who they are – if not least, for what they’ve been in a long journey of several lows and countable highs, for love of country.”

On Friday, Mr Jakakimba said he had no dought he had contributed immensely “in this historical and monumental quest for a better nation, whose devolution dividends Kenyans proudly associate with”.