Fred Matiang’i impeachment motion dead on arrival, Kisii leaders say

Leaders from the Kisii community have vowed to rally behind Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr Fred Matiang’i to defeat an impeachment motion proposed against him by Nyali MP Mohammed Ali.

Several MPs from the community said they would mobilise their colleagues to defeat the planned motion that they claimed was being fronted by cartels that have allegedly been frustrated by the CS’s stance against corruption and his effectiveness in public service.

The MPs who included Ezekiel Machogu (Nyaribari Masaba), Simba Arati (Dagoretti North), Samuel Arama (Nakuru Town West) and Nyamira Woman Representative Jerusha Momanyi, spoke at Nyamesocho SDA Church in Nyaribari Masaba at a function that was attended by Dr Matiangi’.

Joash Nyamoko (North Mugirango) and Silvanus Osoro(South Mugirango) who spoke separately to Nation.Africa supported the sentiments by his colleagues.

The leaders dismissed Mr Ali’s motion as dead-on-arrival and cautioned him that they will defend the CS who they described a ‘son’ of the Gusii community by all means.

Collecting signatures

The Nyali MP has been collecting signatures for the impeachment motion claiming that the CS has superintended over unlawful killings by the police and abused his powers.

Dr Matiang’i however steered clear of the proposed motion and instead dwelled on the ongoing voter registration drive. He urged the youth to take advantage of the exercise to register in large numbers.

The CS said a healthy number of registered voters will be an important factor in strengthening the Kisii community ability to negotiate for a stake in the next government

“This time round, no one will speak on our behalf, we will speak for ourselves. The best way to do this is through our votes. We will not allow brokers to come in between us,” he said.

He called on Kenyans who have not collected their National Identity Cards to get them to enable them register as voters to be able to participate in the next general election."

Responding to the leaders calls for him to assume political leadership of the Kisii community, Matiang’i said his political future will be determined by President Kenyatta’s choice of successor.

"Many people are asking me where I am politically, what they should know is that where President Uhuru Kenyatta stands, I am just next to him and now he is working with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and I listen to their direction over many issues,'' said the CS.

He explained that Kenyans are not going to support a leader who is not going to guarantee them security and stability in the next General election.

Leadership positions

"Kenyans are currently analysing all those seeking senior leadership positions. They are wise," he noted.

The leaders also vowed to rally the community around the CS to ensure the community political interests were taken care of in the 2022 general election.

MP Arama noted that Matiang'i commands respect among all Kenyans and that it would be unfair that some people from his Community are joining outsiders fighting him.

"Matiang'i has been fought many times and has emerged triumphant, it is clear that he is being fought by the Tanga Tanga group but they are headed nowhere,'' said Mr Arama.

MrNyamoko said any Gusii lawmaker who has signed the motion is an outcast in the community.

"We will stand with our son. We know his potential and we know why he is being fought. Those fronting the motion are busy bodies," said Mr Nyamoko who chairs the Gusii Parliamentary Caucus.

Mr Machogu said that the Interior CS has ensured peace is maintained along the Kisii, Nyamira, Narok, Bomet and Migori counties border while Mr Arati said that Dr Matiang’i is being fought for stopping corruption cartels from stealing from Kenyans.

He said that the Nyali MP has been paid by the cartels to front the impeachment motion which is going nowhere since Kenyans will not allow corruption to thrive.

''Matiang'i is the Gusii community kingpin, the direction he will take is the one we will follow, right now he is performing assignments given to him by President Uhuru Kenyatta perfectly,'' said Mr Arati.

Ms Momanyi said the Gusii Community is solidly behind Dr Matiangi and those fighting are against the Community.

Consulting widely

She said that the CS has done the community proud and that he is focused on the job given to him by President Uhuru Kenyatta who has full confidence in his performance.

While revealing that he has been consulting widely, he said his position and that of the community is where President Uhuru Kenyatta will direct them.

“I have been observing and listening carefully. One thing I know, let us have the voters cards, we will have something to do with it in the near future. Do not think I am sleeping. I am alert, my eyes are sharply focused in the future of our country and that of our community. I will not let you down,” noted the CS.

He explained that he will remain focused and that the occasional differences that are within the community are simply healthy debates by leaders.

“I urge our community to be in one place. Everyone else is organising themselves. We are fine. When I am not talking, it does not mean I am not paying attention. I am consulting a lot. We will not walk into someone's hand bare, we are an organised community,” he said.

Dr Matiang’i noted that it was a great honour to the Gusii Community for him to be elevated by the President to coordinate all government ministries something some people are not happy about.

West Mugirango MP Vincent Kemosi whose name and signature appears on Ali's list had a rough time on Friday after members of the public demanded he leaves a function in Sironga.

Members of the public told him off for what they termed as fighting the CS, saying they cannot allow a leader from the region to be involved in such a motion that undermines one of their own.