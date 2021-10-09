Fred Matiang’i impeachment motion dead on arrival, Kisii leaders say

Fred Matiangi

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i addresses faithful at a camp meeting at Nyamesocho SDA Church in Kisii County on October 9, 2021. 

Photo credit: Ondari Ogega | Nation Media Group

By  Ruth Mbula

Leaders from the Kisii community have vowed to rally behind Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr Fred Matiang’i to defeat an impeachment motion proposed against him by Nyali MP Mohammed Ali.

