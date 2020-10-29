Francis Nyenze's sister launches new political party

Schola Kamene Nyenze, a sister to the late former Cabinet Minister, Francis Nyenze, has launched her new political.

Ms Kamene, who formerly belonged to the Jubilee Party, launched the Mabadiliko Party of Kenya on Thursday, which now joins a growing list of new political outfits that have been unveiled ahead of the 2022 General Election.

Ms Kamene is making a comeback following a failed bid to contest the Kitui West parliamentary seat by-election in 2018.

She was one of the candidates seeking Jubilee's ticket in the mini-poll before the ruling party endorsed Wiper candidate Edith Nyenze, the late Nyenze’s wife.

Speaking during her new party's launch in Nairobi, Ms Kamene said the party will herald a new beginning in Kenyan politics in line with the outfit's slogan, Mwanzo Mpya (New Beginning).

Mabadiliko Party of Kenya party leader, Schola Nyenze (center) together with other members during the launch of the new political outfit in Nairobi on October 29, 2020. Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

She said the new party is anchored on values of integrity, servant leadership, collaboration and pursuit of justice with the promise to make Kenya a great country to belong and live in.

Ms Kamene announced that the new party, which already has 16,000 registered members, will field candidates in both governance and representative position in the forthcoming elections.

“We will be the change that we want to see in our country by creating a beginning that is needed in building a new Kenya. At a later stage, we shall welcome contestants for different positions to run on our party,” she said.

She also said that the party is open to political alliances with other parties ahead of the 2022 General Election to ensure voices of Kenyans are heard regardless of their ethnic backgrounds.

“We shall cooperate with other like-minded people without losing our values to address issues including poverty, ignorance, unemployment, high costs of healthcare, inadequate housing and many more still holding us back as a country,” she said.

Party symbol

The party’s chairman David Mwaniki explained that the party chose the symbol of a bee as part of their faith in agricultural productivity and protection of the environment.

He said the party will stand tall as an advocate of the minority, women, persons living with disabilities, the youth and the old.

“Our vision is to see Kenya as a society of equity and fairness that sees abilities in the disabled, opportunities for all, accessibility of affordable healthcare, employment of the youth and food security,” said Mr Mwaniki.

The party has already opened branches in Kajiado, Narok, Nakuru, Vihiga, Machakos and Makueni Counties.

“We shall continue opening more branches in other parts of the country, to register membership and to drive the agenda of change across the country,” he said.