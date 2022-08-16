Four IEBC commissioners give reasons for rejecting Ruto win

Four IEBC commissioners, led by the vice-chair Juliana Cherera, have issued a second statement offering a comprehensive recap of their stance on the 2022 presidential election.

Speaking from the Serena Hotel, the four have claimed the electoral commission’s chair, Wafula Chebukati, overruled them and insisted on announcing the results despite concerns they raised.

They also claimed that the final tally of the presidential election results was not brought before the commission for processing.

Listing four reasons behind their decision to reject the results declared, the commissioners said that the aggregation of the results were not mathematically correct and that the results did not include totals of registered voters, votes cast or rejected votes.

The four include Juliana Cherera, Francis Wanderi, Irene Masit and Justus Nyang'aya.