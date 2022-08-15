Four IEBC commissioners disown Chebukati presidential results

Four IEBC commissioners have held a surprise press conference at Serena Hotel, Nairobi, where they have said they will not take ownership of the results that will be announced by chair Wafula Chebukati.

The commissioners, including vice chair Juliana Cherera, commissioners Francis Wanderi, Irene Masit and Justus Nyang'aya, have alleged that the results were arrived at in an opaque manner, without giving further details.

"We are not at Bomas because we cannot take ownership of the results that are going to be announced," Ms Cherera said.