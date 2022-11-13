Former Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana quits elective politics

Three months after losing a bid to represent the county in Senate, former Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana has quit elective politics.

Although Prof Kibwana cited his advancing age as the reason for the move, the Nation understands that he is angling for a post in President William Ruto's administration.

"When Father Pius Kyule started evangelism in 1977, I started teaching at the university. As Father was speaking it hit me that age has caught up with me and that, just like him, it was time I retired honorably. With 45 years of public service, I have quit elective politics so that I focus on other things," he said on Saturday at Kikuumini Catholic Church during the retirement party of Father Pius Kyule who had been the father in charge of Kikuumini Catholic Parish for the last 20 years.

"Going forward I will no longer be offering myself for election in future elections. Instead I shall be working towards uniting the Kamba community, working with young people, and serving the current government," Prof Kibwana added.

The announcement sparked mixed reactions with Wiper politicians taking turns to mock Prof Kibwana saying a humiliating defeat by Makueni Senator Daniel Maanzo who was his law student at the University of Nairobi had forced him to retire from active politics.

They cautioned him against elevating himself to the level of Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka who is widely seen as the community's political kingpin.



Kibwezi West MP Mwengi Mutuse who graced Mr Kyule's retirement bash welcomed Prof Kibwana's retirement from active politics. The Maendeleo Chap Chap Party official said the retirement places Prof Kibwana at a vantage point to offer counsel to upcoming leaders. However, his allies did not immediately come to terms with the announcement which was seen as a build up to similar moves in recent weeks.

Prof Kibwana has since surrended the leadership of Muungano Party which he had led into the last General Election. Industrialist and real estate tycoon David Masika has since taken over the leadership of the party which is highly popular in Makueni County.

A lawyer with a background in the civil rights movement, Prof Kibwana debuted in politics in 2002 when he became Makueni MP. The 20 years he has been at the Makueni political scene have been characterized by a frosty relationship with Mr Musyoka hinged on ideological differences.