No thanks: Former CS Nyambura declines Ruto nomination as High Commissioner to Ghana

Former ICT Cabinet Secretary Margret Nyambura has declined President William Ruto's nomination as the new High Commissioner to Ghana.

Ms Nyambura wrote to the National Assembly's Committee on Defence, Intelligence and Foreign Affairs declining to appear for vetting.

She cited personal and pressing family matters as the reason for declining the nomination.

Committee chairman Nelson Koech (Belgut) said Ms Nyambura was the second nominee to decline to be posted to Ghana as the country's high commissioner.

Mr Koach called on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Head of the Civil Service to conduct due diligence before nominating individuals for appointment as envoys.

Ms Nyambura is the second nominee to turn down the post of High Commissioner to Ghana after former West Mugirango MP Vincent Kemose declined President William Ruto's nomination.