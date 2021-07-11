Ford Kenya denies holding secret talks with DP Ruto

Kitutu Chache MP Richard Onyonka

Kitutu Chache MP Richard Onyonka who has denied claims that Ford Kenya is holding secret talks with Deputy President William Ruto ahead of the 2022 General Election.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
WhatsApp Image 2020-09-22 at 13.20.40

By  Onyango K'Onyango

Reporter

Nation Media Group

The Ford Kenya leadership has denied claims that they are secretly engaging Deputy President William Ruto for a possible alliance ahead of the 2022 General Election.

