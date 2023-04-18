Foot hospital bills of people injured during demos, Azimio urges State

The leaders of the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition led by Raila Odinga have called on the government to pay the hospital bills of people injured during last month's anti-government protests.

In a statement read by Wiper Democratic Movement leader Kalonzo Musyoka, the leaders also called on the government to pay for losses incurred during the demonstrations.

"We reiterate the call for the regime to immediately pay the hospital bills of all Kenyans who were injured as a result of police brutality during the recent protests and pay compensation to those who lost property," said Mr Musyoka.

The leaders also accused the Kenya Kwanza coalition of lacking seriousness in the bipartisan talks and said they would resume their weekly demonstrations after the end of the Holy Month of Ramadhan.

"Any reasonable observer of the events of the past few weeks will agree with us that Kenya Kwanza has no intention of engaging in any dialogue, let alone an honest, transparent and non-partisan one," Mr Musyoka added.

Bipartisan committee

The leaders' announcement comes after the Kenya Kwanza coalition, led by National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah, drafted a Motion calling for the establishment of a bipartisan committee to handle the talks.

The motion drafted by Mr Ichungwa sets the rules of engagement for the Joint Select Committee and recognises the need to create a bipartisan engagement in Parliament for the reconstitution of the committee.

However, Azimio leaders have opposed the Motion, saying their leaders in Parliament were not involved in its drafting.

Product of bipartisanship

"The Motion is disguised as a product of bipartisanship when in fact the leadership of Azimio in Parliament was neither aware nor consulted in the drafting of the motion," the Azimio statement said.