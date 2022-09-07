Serah Kioko, first woman Clerk to swear in MPs

As the 337 elected members of the National Assembly take their oath of office today (Thursday), one woman will be adding another first to her career as a parliamentary officer.

Serah Kioko, acting Clerk of the National Assembly, will make history as the first woman in Kenya to swear in MPs. She will also oversee the election of Speaker.

In an exclusive interview with the Nation, Ms Kioko said it has been a long journey to the top and she is looking forward to her latest assignment in Parliament.

“I’m trusting that we will have a smooth process of swearing in the MPs of the 13th Parliament and electing Speaker. It is the first time I’m doing this as Clerk, but I have participated in the process at lower levels for many years in my position as clerk assistant, director for Procedural and Legislative Services, and Deputy Clerk. So, the process is not new to me.”

Over 30 years’ experience

The acting Clerk, who boasts over 30 years’ experience as a parliamentary officer, has several firsts to her career. She was the first woman to become Deputy Clerk of the National Assembly. She was also the first, and so far only, woman to serve as director of Services and Legislative Procedures in the Senate.

Tracing her journey through the ranks, Ms Kioko vividly remembers 1999, during the Ninth Parliament; the day she and a few other women sat at the Clerks’ table inside the chamber for the first time. The officers who sit at the Clerk’s table are referred to as clerk assistants and assist the Speaker on matters to do with procedures and advise on a number of issues as the House is in session.

“When I joined Parliament, there were few women clerk assistants and it wasn’t easy to get a chance to go to the Clerk’s table. The first time I was assigned there, I was with the current Deputy Director of the Directorate of Committee Services in the Senate. After donning our uniform, we were hesitant about going into the chamber because we didn’t know the procedure.”

Not easy

One of the reasons she was reluctant about her new assignment was that most of the officers in charge of procedure were men.

“Although there were a few senior female officers, it wasn’t easy for us. However, duty called us to the chamber and we had to go,” she added.

She explained that one must master the Standing Orders and House procedures, as well as have the necessary experience to qualify for the position of clerk assistant and be assigned to the Clerk’s table. “It is not a place for everyone. Anybody who went into the chamber was held in high esteem. This has continued even today; it is not a small matter to sit at the table in the chamber and give the Speaker procedural advice. Those first days were tricky for us, but we managed, and here we are,” she said.

Standing Orders

For one to excel as a parliamentary officer, one must strictly adhere to the Standing Orders, precedents, and traditions that guide the operations of the House.

“The beauty about Parliament is that it operates within Standing Orders, tradition, precedent, and the Constitution. Once you know that, you are good to go. Standing Orders are made by members and they are bound by them,” Ms Kioko said.

One must also understand the rules and procedures of debate, and the time limitations. “If it’s a motion, it’s timed. It starts at a particular time and ends at a particular time. You should also help the Speaker maintain balance among the contributors in terms of factors such as gende and age.”