Feuds deepen in Ford-K as factions call parallel meetings

The leadership wrangles in Ford Kenya are set to deepen after rival camps convened parallel National Delegates Conference (NDC) meetings this week.

One faction led by Bungoma senator Moses Wetang’ula is set to hold it NDC tomorrow at Bomas of Kenya, while another faction led by Kanduyi MP Wafula Wamunyinyi and his Tongaren counterpart David Eseli Simiyu are set to converge at Kasarani stadium on Saturday for another NDC.

Illegal meeting

Dr Eseli yesterday termed the meeting called by the Wetang’ula faction illegal, as he has not signed any documents related to it as the bona fide secretary general of the party.

“That meeting is illegal, the person calling it is not the elected secretary general but someone that has just been slotted by Mr Wetang’ula,” Dr Eseli told the Nation.

“I have not been invited for that meeting and I don’t expect to be invited, but I remain the substantive secretary general of the party,” he added.

Dr Eseli said the row on the leadership wrangles of the party is still in court and wondered why the Wetang’ula faction was calling for the NDC without the notice of the secretary general.

The Wetang’ula faction, in a notice published in the dailies, has called for the NDC, where the agenda is to review and ratify policies and rules of the party, amend the constitution, elect national officials and nominate the party's presidential candidate.

Mr Wetang’ula yesterday said that about 3,000 delegates from across the country will be at Bomas, and assured all party members that the meeting will be peaceful.

“Our primary goal as a party was to have an NDC and elect our national officials in March last year after the grassroots elections, then Covid-19 happened. We postponed due to Ministry of Health protocols and now here we are on Thursday, it’s all systems go," said Mr Wetang’ula.

“All legitimate Ford Kenya delegates across the country have received the invite and are upbeat and ready to come. We want to assure them that the party is strong and united and that there is only one NDC on 4th of November, and assure them of peaceful engagement,” Mr Wetang’ula added.

Playing second fiddle

Both Mr Wamunyinyi and Dr Eseli have accused Mr Wetang’ula of failing to propel the party to greater heights, saying the once vibrant party has diminished and is playing second fiddle even in its perceived strongholds.

“It is clear that Mr Wetang’ula just wants the control of the party for his own benefit and not for the benefit of the members,” Dr Eseli said yesterday.

The two have also blamed Mr Wetang’ula for disunity in the party and accused him of moral impropriety in last year’s Dubai gold scandal.

The Wamunyinyi faction led a National Executive Council meeting last year that deposed the senator.