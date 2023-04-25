Fate of bi-partisan talks hangs in the balance as team fails to agree on membership
The fate of bi-partisan talks to end the political crisis in the country now hangs in the balance after President Ruto's Kenya Kwanza and Raila Odinga's Azimio differed on the composition of the team among other issues.
The two teams have disagreed on the composition of the bipartisan committee with regards to the inclusion of Adan Keynan and David Pkosing.
Azimio side says the talks now stand suspended while Kenya Kwanza argue they have only been adjourned.
More follows...