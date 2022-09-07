Farouk Kibet: The man likely to wield power in the shadows during Ruto's tenure

If there is anyone who has already emerged as among the power brokers in President-elect William Ruto’s administration, it is his long-term aide Farouk Kibet.

While stories are told in secret about the abrasive conduct of Dr Ruto’s right-hand man behind the scenes, he recently publicly demonstrated that he is not reluctant to wield power.

During the UDA party leader’s first public appearance as President-elect on Monday, Mr Kibet was all over at the victory ceremony barking orders here and there.

Dressed in a floral blue shirt matched with beige khaki shorts, the former Wareng councillor painted a picture of a man fully in charge.

Master of ceremonies

From shepherding the President-elect’s children to the podium to shuffling guests during the photo session with the President-elect, he was the undisputed master of ceremonies and he relished the job.

With gusto, he shepherded a governor here and a senator there, and all seemed to take cue without protest, a pointer to his influence.

While his actions appeared to have been his task in public rallies and closed-door meetings, his theatrics on Monday gave the first glimpse into how the new administration will run, leaving no doubt that Mr Kibet will be constant feature.

As the former deputy president’s date with destiny as regards the top office in the country drew closer, Mr Kibet moved out of the shadows and was all over during Dr Ruto’s political events.

He would often be seen controlling speakers and operations at such events, with the UDA national delegates congress in Kasarani in March offering a perfect example.

At the event, Mr Kibet rushed to the podium to direct UDA chairman Johnson Muthama on what to do and literally took charge by standing behind the speakers.

Hovering around

During the unveiling of the UDA party leader’s running mate, he was also in charge hovering around to make sure nothing went amiss.

Mr Kibet’s dalliance with Dr Ruto began way back in 1997 as the succession of President Daniel Moi began and after the collapse of the infamous YK92.

He emerged as a vocal youth leader in Rift Valley hanging around the former Eldoret North MP.

He would later be nominated as a councillor in 2002 with the help of Dr Ruto as he slowly warmed his way into his political back room as a grassroots organiser for his boss.