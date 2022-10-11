Farouk Kibet and Oscar Sudi: The big men in Ruto’s government

If there is someone who has both ears of President William Ruto, it is the little-known Farouk Kibet, who seems to be wielding immense power at State House.

Mr Kibet, described as a humble man around President Ruto, exhibits the energy and power required in the country's top office.

The thanksgiving Sunday event at Koilel Primary School, Uasin Gishu County, which Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua attended demonstrated Mr Kibet’s power and though he does not hold any elective office, he is feared even by elected officials.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua (right), and Farouk Kibet during a thanksgiving service held at Koilel Primary School in Uasin Gishu County on October 09, 2022. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

Almost all speakers, including Mr Gachagua, had kind words for Mr Kibet, describing him as the only key to reaching President Ruto.

While Mr Kibet’s reputation as a ruthlessly efficient right-hand man who mans the gate for President Ruto is well-known, his wit and folk wisdom are less appreciated.

Scanty educational background

Farouk Kibet (left) and former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko during a thanksgiving service held at Koilel Primary School in Uasin Gishu County on October 9, 2022 Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

Mr Kibet, whose educational background is scanty, is a surprisingly brilliant organiser who cares about such nuanced issues as optics.

Conversations with people around the President paint a picture of a man who doles out wisdom from time to time, wisdom that shaped the course of the campaigns.

For instance, to the President’s allies who initially would relish attacking their opponents based on their modest education, Mr Kibet is said to have told the campaign to drop the taunt because most voters are not well educated.

On Sunday, Mr Gachagua agreed that although they had asked other leaders during the campaigns not to give them instructions, only Mr Kibet was allowed to do so, describing him as a well-organised person.

He even claimed that he had asked his boss to allow Mr Kibet to work for him for a few months but the head of state declined.

"William Ruto and I had said that no one should be giving us instructions, but we only allowed Farouk to do so. I even asked my boss to allow me to remain with Farouk in my office but he told me to look for my own Farouk," Mr Gachagua said.

This shows that Mr Kibet, who is known as a no-nonsense man, has always been the man who dictates things in Dr Ruto’s camps.

During the campaigns, he would give instructions on setting up the dais and who would speak longer. He seemingly will continue with that role.

According to many of President Ruto's lieutenants, Mr Kibet has no official role but he clears citizens’ engagement with the head of state.

During the burial of Mr Kibet’s father in 2018, Defence Cabinet secretary-nominee Aden Duale joked that all senior government officials who attended the event did so not because they loved Mr Kibet but they wanted him not to bar them from accessing Dr Ruto.

"All these people aren't here because they love Farouk. They are here so that Farouk cannot block them from Ruto's office. If there is someone who can deny you food at William Ruto's office, it is this man called Farouk. He has no office but you will find him in the corridors," Mr Duale said at the time.

Relationship with Ruto

President William Ruto shares a word with his aid, Mr Farouk Kibet, while attending a prayer service at Homa Bay AIC on October 2, 2022. Photo credit: Tonny Omondi | Nation Media Group

Mr Kibet’s dalliance with Dr Ruto began way back in 1997 as the succession of President Daniel Moi began and after the collapse of the infamous YK92.

He emerged as a vocal youth leader in the Rift Valley, hanging around the former Eldoret North MP.

He would later be nominated councillor in 2002 with the help of Dr Ruto as he slowly made his way into his political backroom as a grassroots organiser for his boss.

Transport Cabinet secretary-nominee Kipchumba Murkomen praised Mr Kibet as an important key figure around the head of state whose role is not well-known to the public.

“This Farouk is a different person. “Even these newspaper writers don't know what they will write about him. Farouk's office is where he is,” he said.

“To see President William Ruto, you must first clear with Farouk, if you see Farouk, you have seen the President. Even the President has already asked us to make sure Farouk has a place in his government."

'Small president'

President William Ruto’s personal assistant Farouk Kibet. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

Similar remarks were made by Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro, who described Mr Kibet as an important person in the presidency and any leader who wants to reach President Ruto must seek his approval.

"If you want to see the President, Farouk has to give the go-ahead or else you will not see him. If I want to see the President or even the deputy, I ask him," Mr Nyoro said.

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang'ula described Mr Kibet as a “small president”, asking residents of Uasin Gishu to be satisfied with his services.

"You have a young man, Farouk, who every time you have meetings, he presents himself as a young president here in Uasin Gishu who carries out his duties as dedicated by President Ruto. Where you miss seeing the President and see Farouk, you know you have already seen the President," said Mr Wetang'ula.

Sudi - One of Ruto's blue-eyed boys

Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

Mr Kibet and Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi are now the President’s blue-eyed boys, wielding a lot of power at the State House.

The Kapseret MP has always fashioned himself as a leader who will not make any contribution to the National Assembly but calls himself mkarabati (fixer) where a lot of money is involved.

Earlier this year he told off his critics, saying he only speaks English where money is involved.

“I listen to people saying that Sudi didn't go to school, that Sudi can't communicate in English. I challenge them to bring business deals worth not less than Sh5 million, they will see me speak fluent English. You can't speak English yet there is no serious business unless you are mad,” he said.

He previously said that in Dr Ruto’s camp, when speaking a lot of English is required, they get the likes of Mr Murkomen, but on money deals and political strategies, it is himself and Mr Kibet.