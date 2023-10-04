Ex-Kemsa boss Terry Ramadhani lands envoy role in Ruto's latest appointments
Ex-Kemsa CEO Terry Ramadhani appointed Deputy Ambassador for India.
President William Ruto nominated the six new ambassadors for Pretoria, Addis Ababa, Beijing, Vienna, Seoul and Paris in a nomination and redeployment exercise that involved 31 missions.
President Ruto redeployed Ambassador Willy Bett to Beijing, China, Ambassador Tabu Irina to Dublin, Ireland, Jane Wairimu Ndurumo to Pretoria, South Africa, while Ambassador George Morara Orina was posted to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.
Col. Rtd. Shem Amadi Kinshasa to the Democratic Republic of Congo, Ms Sabdio Dido Bashuna to Gaborone, Botswana, Mr Jeremy Laibuttah to Khartoum, Sudan, Mr Jeremy Nyamasyo Ndola to Juba, South Sudan, Mr George Macgoye to Djibouti and Ms Joyce Khasimwa Mmaitsi to Luanda, Angola.
