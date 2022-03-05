Eugene Wamalwa

Eugene Wamalwa: William Ruto short-changed me on DP post

By  Onyango K'Onyango

What you need to know:

  • Defence Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa speaks about how he almost became the deputy president.
  • Wamalwa downplays Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetang’ula's decision to join DP William Ruto’s camp.

Defence Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa has been in every government since he joined former President Mwai Kibaki’s Cabinet after the death of his brother, Vice President Michael Wamalwa. He is believed to be having President Uhuru Kenyatta’s ear.

