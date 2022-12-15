Eugene Wamalwa: I will challenge Ruto for the presidency in 2027

Former Defence Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa has announced that he will be in the race of State House in 2027. Mr Wamalwa said President William Ruto is already on the path of failure and claimed he is muzzling key constitutional bodies and the criminal justice system.

This, Mr Wamalwa said, were signs of bad things to come.

Having worked for close to 10 years as a Cabinet Secretary, he said, he has all the experience he needs to be at the helm of the country’s management.

“We have had a very good chat with our leadership that after we conclude our NDC you will be having a presidential candidate of DAP_K. I am truly honored that my colleagues have requested me and that since the 10 years I have worked with as Cabinet secretary of different sectors, I am now coming back to politics and when we start that journey in January I will be ready,” said Mr Wamalwa.

He went on: “We believe we are the party of the future of the western because the ANC and Ford Kenya are now captured in Kenya kwanza and there is a vacuum growing and we want to grow into it and also they are not going to fill presidential candidates both of them said they will back the president and we are not part of the 2047 but rather we are going for this in 2027.”

Mr Wamalwa was speaking during the party’s first anniversary celebration in Nairobi.

Mr Wamalwa further criticized the president on the creation of offices, including that of the proposed one of the Official Leader of Opposition.

“If you said you will not change a comma in this Constitution, why are you now going back to change the new constitutions creating new offices when Kenyans are sleeping hungry and hardly making an ends meet. I hear there is the first Lady Office, now wants to put an opposition office and even the first daughters office this is not the time to be creating new offices,” said Mr Wamalwa.

DAP-K secretary general Eseli Simiyu called out the independent bodies saying they have forgotten their key mandatories which is working for the people of Kenya.

The Judiciary, Director of Public Prosecutions and the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) were now dancing to the tune of the Executive, he said.

“It is no longer in doubt and this has led to dropping cases against a chosen few with both economic crimes and criminal charge’s being dropped almost on a daily basis while the IEBC has been routed of any fair/neutral arbiters and is now left to act at the behest of the executive. A dangerous situation,” said Mr Simiyu.

The party further accused the Kenya kwanza administration of encouraging its members in Parliament to introduce dangerous constitutional changes to create counties demarcated on ethnic basis.

“Kenya kwanza administration has now decided to prioritize constitutional changes over economic recovery and are now attempting to re-introduce the same BBI they opposed through the backdoor after failing in attempts to improve the economy,” said Mr Simiyu.

The DAP-K party also demanded that a full inquiry be instituted into the goings on at IEBC in relation to the August General Election.