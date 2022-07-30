Enoch Wambua in pole position to retain Kitui Senate seat

Kitui senator Enoch Wambua is the leading candidate in the county’s senatorial race with about 50 per cent against his closest challenger, Stephen Mutua, who has about four per cent.

A recent opinion poll conducted by Infotrak puts Mr Wambua ahead of all the candidates contesting the seat in the August election. Others in the race are Julius Mutukaa and lawyer Wilfred Nyamu, both having two per cent.

Infotrak, in its report, says most voters would re-elect Mr Wambua.

In the woman representative race, Irene Kasalu leads with 44 per cent, followed by Peninah Malonza’s eight per cent, while the others have an approval of one per cent and below. The large percentage of undecided voters, at 46 per cent, puts the contest as a two-horse race between Ms Kasalu and Ms Malonza.

“This means the candidates have to work extra hard in the remaining days to convince the voters,” said Mr Raphael Mulwa, Infotrak general manager.

In Makueni, Makueni MP Daniel Maanzo leads the race to succeed outgoing senator Mutula Kilonzo Jnr with 38 per cent against Governor Kivutha Kibwana who had 16 per cent.

However, the contest could be a close one considering the undecided voters stand at 37 per cent, a number that can tilt the race either way. The other candidates have a one per cent rating.

In the woman rep contest, the incumbent Rose Museo leads with 37 per cent, while the other candidates have a rating of four per cent and below.

Nevertheless, the undecided voters stand at a whopping 46 per cent.