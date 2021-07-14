Uhuru and Ruto
Emboldened or desperate? Ruto takes Uhuru head-on in public

By  Onyango K'Onyango

Far from the loyal deputy that shied from taking on his boss head-on, Deputy President William Ruto has now boldly taken a stand against President Uhuru Kenyatta, directly responding to what he sees as attacks from him as the 2022 succession politics gather steam.

