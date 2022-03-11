Embakasi East prepares for Uhuru-Raila rally Saturday

Preparations are in top gear at the Jacaranda grounds in Embakasi East where ODM leader Raila Odinga and President Uhuru Kenyatta will address Azimio la Umoja supporters on Saturday.

Mr Odinga is expected to arrive at 11am with leaders of Azimio affiliate parties, including President Kenyatta, said ODM director of elections Junet Mohamed.

“We expect Raila to be endorsed by all (Azimio) parties’ delegates tomorrow at 8am and at 11am we will be here to talk to mwananchi. It will be a big political event that will give the political direction of the country,” Mr Junet said.

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino, who will host the event, cautioned aspirants against using the event for political mileage.

“This will be an event for Raila Odinga and not any other political activity for the aspirants. The aspirants should call their political gatherings,” Mr Owino said.

Even as plans for tomorrow's event enter the final stretch, Mr Junet, Mr Odinga's right-hand man, was not sure One Kenya Alliance (OKA) leaders will join them.

“I do not want to comment on whether the One Kenya Alliance will be joining us or not. I understand they are signing an agreement. I can only talk about the Azimio la Umoja,” he said.

As of mid-morning on Friday, tents were being erected, with a number of political leaders at the venue rallying young people to attend tomorrow's event.

The leaders were led by Mr Owino, Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris, Kibra MP Imran Okoth and Makadara MP George Aladwa.

The historic Jacaranda grounds have been at the centre of political activities.

In 2017, on the day President Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto were sworn in, Nasa leaders led by Mr Odinga chose to hold a rally at the venue.

Dr Ruto also held a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) rally at the grounds in January that was disrupted by a group of young people