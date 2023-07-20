Embakasi East MP Babu Owino, ex-Mungiki leader Maina Njenga detained at Milimani Law Courts cells

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino and former Mungiki leader Maina Njenga were detained at Milimani Law Courts cells, Nairobi for the better part of Thursday afternoon.

The MP was charged at around 5.30pm alongside seven others with engaging in subversive activities in relation to anti-government demos. He denied the charges.

The lawmaker was escorted out of Wang'uru Police Station in Kirinyaga County on Thursday morning under tight security.

This was after drama unfolded at the station as riot police shoved away the MP’s relatives who were trying to force their way into the cell where the MP was being held for questioning.

And Mr Njenga was allegedly arrested at his father's home in Matasia, Kajiado County, on Wednesday night by people who claimed to be police officers.

The Nation has established that Mr Njenga was arrested by the team who arrived at the home of Mr Kamunya Njoroge (his father) at 9pm.

Mr Njenga was arrested alongside two others identified as Mr Felix Lekishe, his personal assistant, and Mr Peter Kamunya his brother.



