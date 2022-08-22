Electoral body allows candidates in post-poned polls to campaign

The electoral commission has allowed candidates in eight electoral areas where elections were postponed to campaign for four more days.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairperson Wafula Chebukati said the candidates are now free to campaign ahead of the new date of August 29, 2022.

This comes after Kakamega gubernatorial candidate Cleophas Malala urged the poll body to allow them to campaign until 48 hours to the elections as per the law.

Consequently, Mr Chebukati allowed the candidates to rally their constituents before the due date.

This now contradicts an earlier stance more than a week ago when the Commission clarified that campaigns stand suspended.

Commissioner Prof Abdi Guliye said that the suspension of campaigns holds as the postponement of elections had been necessitated by emergencies.

“Our view is that the campaigns have concluded and this was an eventuality arising from an emergency. Therefore, we have not opened up the campaign period and so the suspension that has been put in place still applies. Because we will do the exercise of the elections immediately after we conclude this,” said Prof Guliye.

On Tuesday, the Commission announced suspension of elections in eight electoral areas setting by-elections for August 23, 2022.

The affected areas include gubernatorial positions in Mombasa and Kakamega, parliamentary elections in Kitui Rural, Kacheliba and Pokot South in West Pokot County as well as Rongai constituency in Nakuru County.

This is in addition to ward elections in Nyanki West ward in North Imenti in Meru County and Kwa Njenga ward in Embakasi South, Nairobi.

“The Commission has resolved to hold by-elections in eight electoral areas due to court orders, mismatch of ballot materials on August 23, 2022,” said IEBC Commissioner Mr Francis Wandera.

He said that the postponement of the election in the areas was occasioned by court orders and mix-up in ballot materials’ contents.

Turn-around time

Mr Wanderi explained that the short turn-around time was arrived at by the Commission in order to give voters in the electoral areas a short period to elect their leaders.

Further, the commissioner said, the electoral agency will also be ready to conduct the by-elections having dispensed with the other electoral activities relating to the General Election and it will be cost-effective since the same equipment and personnel will be deployed with minimum training.

Earlier that day, IEBC vice chairperson Juliana Cherera said the electoral agency had suspended voting in Kitui Rural and Rongai constituencies following a mix-up in pictures of candidates on the ballot paper.