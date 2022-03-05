Edwin Sifuna, Wangui Ng’ang’a the frontrunners in Nairobi, Mizani polls shows

ODM senatorial hopeful Edwin Sifuna and Nairobi Women Representative contender Wangui Ng’ang’a have emerged as most preferred candidates for the two positions in the capital, according to an opinion poll by Mizani Africa.

In the polls, Sifuna was scored at 27.3 per cent followed by city lawyer Karen Nyamu with 24.6 per cent. Nominated MP Maina Kamanda emerged third place with 21.4 per cent.

The survey results also listed Ms Ng’ang’a as the most preferred candidate for the Women Rep seat with 30.2 per cent followed by UDA’s Millicent Omanga at 27.9 per cent. Sitting Nairobi Women Rep Esther Passaris came a distant third third with 21.3 per cent.

The poll also ranked Simon Mbugua as the most popular candidate for the Starehe constituency parliamentary seat with 46.7 per cent, while in Kamukunji, Abdirahaman Adan emerged top with 42.2 per cent. In Embakasi East, MP Babu Owino emerged as the most popular candidate with 57.3 per cent popularity, the highest within the capital so far.

The findings were contained in a study released on Friday, by the market dynamics research firm. The survey was conducted between February 15 and February 25 across 17 constituencies in Nairobi.

Mizani Africa CEO Haron Kiriba (left) with data reporting officer John Benson Ndegwa addressing journalists at Serena hotel in Nairobi on October 18, 2021. Photo credit: Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group

A random sample of 1063 people, 42 per cent men and 58 per cent females, informed the study which was conducted through telephonic and face-to-face interviews. With a marginal error of + or -3, the study poll registered a 95 per cent confidence level.

In Nakuru Country, Senator Susan Kihika emerged the most popular gubernatorial candidate with 40.2 per cent voter preference, closely followed by Governor Lee Kinyanjui with 33.4 per cent, and Stanley Karanja at 3.3 per cent.

The polls also ranked Irene Njoki as the most popular parliamentary candidate in Bahati Constituency, Nakuru with a 35.3 per cent rating, closely followed by Ngunjiri Wambugu with 30.3 per cent. The poll also ranks Francis Kuria as the most popular parliamentary candidate in Molo constituency at 51.3 per cent.