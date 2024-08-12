Duale: I'm picking up from where Michuki left off

Newly appointed Environment Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has pledged to revive the ambitious dream that his predecessor, former Minister John Michuki, had, with a focus on preserving rivers, forests and greening the country.

Speaking as he was handed the docket by predecessor Soipan Tuya on Monday, now the Defence Cabinet Secretary, at Mazingira House in Nairobi, Mr Duale on Monday said he was well-versed with the laws governing the environment, and would implement them fully.

Under his leadership, he said, rivers in Nairobi, which are murky due to pollution from industries and farmers, as well as encroachment by private developers, will be among his first priorities.

He said Nairobi hosts the headquarters of the United Nations Environment Programme (Unep) and will work closely with Governor Johnson Sakaja to restore the capital’s lost green dream.

The CS fired a warning shot at grabbers of forests and riparian lands, saying their days were numbered.

"We'll act within the law, and laws are made for citizens. You cannot build on riparian land. You cannot farm on riparian land," Mr Duale said.

"We can't have our cake and eat it. If we've to clean up Nairobi River, then we must remove the illegal dumpsites across the rivers.”