Drama as Khwalwale ejected from Malala rally for 'campaigning for ODM candidate'

Chaos erupted at a Kenya Kwanza campaign rally in Kakamega County after supporters of Senator Cleophas Malala ejected former senator Boni Khalwale, accusing him of campaigning for the ODM gubernatorial candidate Fernandes Barasa.

The sibling rivalry between the two politicians played out at a charged at the rally at Mundere market in Matungu constituency on Tuesday evening after Dr Khalwale told the crowd that he was the best performing legislator in the history of the country.

A video posted online showed Senator Malala criticising Dr Khalwale over his remarks on the contest for the governor’s seat in Kakamega.

Dr Khalwale who bowed out of the governorship seat in March this year and promised to support Senator Malala said: “I’m Khalwale. I want you to know that I, Khalwale, Malala and Fernandes Barasa are your sons from Kakamega. We are all battling for leadership to serve you. You should elect a good leader to serve you.”

Senator Malala was unhappy that Dr Khalwale had failed to endorse him as the next governor at the rally.”

He added: “I’m the best serving legislator in the history of Kenya. God bless you.”

The remarks appear to have irked Senator Malala who told his supporters that Dr Khalwale showed he was confused.

“What is he telling us? Is he confused?” asked Senator Malala referring to the remarks by Dr Khalwale.

“He needs to know this is my bedroom and I will be the next governor of Kakamega,” said Mr Malala.

He then started chanting: “Cleo, governor.”

His supporters started chanting “Khalwale must go! Khalwale must!”

As the commotion spread, Dr Khalwale was forced to drive off in one of Senator Malala’s vehicle as a group of youths heckled and jeered him. Some of the youths pelted the vehicle with stones as it sped away.

Dr Khalwale later told Nation.Africa that his remarks at the rally had been misunderstood.

“We were in the stronghold of one of our opponents and it would been foolhardy to go full throttle against him. We have an alliance and it is a very difficult thing to work as team,” said Dr Khalwale.

But he promised to continue campaigning for Senator Malala and speak to him to clear the air on his remarks at the rally at Mundere market.