DP William Ruto's allies meet to draft Rift economic demands

A section of Rift Valley leaders allied to Deputy President William Ruto met in Kajiado County on Monday to draft the region’s economic demands for presentation to the DP.

The regional economic development forum took place Masai Lodge in Kajiado County.

Also read: William Ruto pitches his plan to Mt Kenya MPs amid row

It is part of the DP's plans for eight economic models for each of the country's regions ahead of his first stab at the presidency in the 2022 General Election.

The Rift leaders, led by Turkana Governor Josphat Nanok, wrote demands for the DP to deliver should he be elected President.

"We are holding the inaugural meeting here to agree on the bottom-up social economic agenda for the Rift Valley region," said Mr Nanok.

Rift Valley leaders meet to draft region's economic model

Those in attendance included governors, senators, MPs and MCAs.