DP William Ruto meets hostile crowd in Ol Kalou

By  Waikwa Maina

Nation Media Group

Deputy President William Ruto was on Sunday evening shouted down by traders and a group of youth in Ol Kalou Town, Nyandarua County, where he made a stopover after three major events.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Gunmen release video of abducted Nigerian boys

  2. Buhari orders operation to rescue abducted schoolboys

  3. ‘Nation’ paywall: Readers have their say

  4. South Africa launches coronavirus vaccine campaign

  5. Kenya records 144 more Covid-19 cases

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.