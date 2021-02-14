DP William Ruto meets hostile crowd in Ol Kalou

Deputy President William Ruto was on Sunday evening shouted down by traders and a group of youth in Ol Kalou Town, Nyandarua County, where he made a stopover after three major events.

A similar incident had taken place in Engineer town, where the DP stopped to address residents after a church service at Engineer Sports Ground.

The traders accused the DP of insulting and demeaning President Uhuru Kenyatta and added that they want the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), money, peace and development projects.

Some of the traders told him to visit Kiambaa Church in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County, where at least 30 people died in a fire during the 2007/8 post-election violence.

Trouble started when a group of people, most of them boda boda riders, demanded to be addressed by the DP.

The traders hurriedly converged and walked to the roadside where Dr Ruto was addressing his supporters.

“We want the BBI, not stories. We want roads and water, not wheelbarrows. Respect our leaders,” some shouted.

The Deputy President, seemingly unbothered, instead highlighted some of the Jubilee government’s achievements in the county.

“I want to remind you that I am the only one who stood with the President when he was an accused in the ICC. Where were these others? Where were Kalonzo Musyoka, Raila Odinga, Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetang’ula? Let us be honest,” he said.

The DP and President Kenyatta faced crimes against humanity charges at the International Criminal Court, following the post-poll chaos, but were later cleared, the main reasons being lack of sufficient evidence and political interference.

The DP promised to establish a Sh100 million ‘hustler fund’ for every constituency in his first budget, if he is elected the President in the 2022 General Eelection.

He said the fund will support small businesses and that the Constituency Development Fund will mainly be for developing school infrastructure.