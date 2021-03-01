DP William Ruto comes out guns blazing

Deputy President William Ruto Sunday stormed President Uhuru Kenyatta's backyard and vowed to continue with his early campaigns ahead of the 2022 General Election.

Speaking in Gatanga Constituency, Dr Ruto urged his supporters in Murang’a to remain steadfast and focus on the big prize.

“I do not roam about like an idler but on the strength that I was also voted into the presidency in 2013, and twice in 2017; and also took the oath of assumption of office on the day the President took his,” said the DP.

“If you have a problem with that, I will be on the ground now and many more times since I am the Deputy President of (the Republic of) Kenya, mandated by those who empowered me to be such by the power of their votes,” he added, referring to the President’s allies, who are opposed to his bid.

Amid tight security over fears of chaos, the DP was accompanied by Tangatanga MPs to Gatura AIPCA Church. Seven months ago, his visit to the church in neighbouring Kenol town turned chaotic, leading to the deaths of two men as rival Tangatanga and Kieleweke camps clashed.

Hypocrates

Dr Ruto said he won’t be distracted “by diversionary tactics” by those opposed to his campaign. “Those lecturing me on how I should respect the President are hypocrites. Since 2013, when all of them were running away from the President, I stood with him and did the same in 2017. I was also by his side in the flopped 2002 campaign,” said the DP.

“When Uhuru needed a true and reliable friend, I was there for him and I’m still there for him. Where were those who are now forming tribal coalitions and taking them to State House for endorsement?” he posed.

This was in reference to last week’s visit to State House by party leaders Raila Odinga (ODM), Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper), Musalia Mudavadi (Amani National Congress), Moses Wetang’ula (Ford Kenya), Charity Ngilu (Narc) and Kanu's Gideon Moi.

Addressing supporters in Gatunyu, Kirwara, Mukarara, Ndunyu ya Chege, Kihumbu-ini and Ndakaini, the Ruto camp criticised the President’s recent remarks, when he suggested that Kikuyu and Kalenjin communities should stay out of the 2022 race since they had produced four presidents.

“Those asking about positions are missing the point. We are interested in what Kenya will get. The President is being misadvised and is aloof to the plight of common Mt Kenya resident. This regime hates the truth,” said Murang’a Senator Irungu Kang’ata, who was recently ousted as Senate Chief Whip for leaking a letter he had sent to the President, critical of the Building Bridges Initiative.

Preferred successor

He alleged that State House plans to hand over power to Mr Odinga. “That is why Odinga and Kieleweke have closed ranks and they are tackling the DP as though he is a rugby forward. We are ready to act as his buffer,” Kang’ata said.

Gatundu South’s Moses Kuria said they were opposed to Mr Odinga being imposed as the President’s successor. “We voted for you (Uhuru) but not Mr Odinga and the Handshake,” he said. Nominated Senator Isaac Mwaura added: “If supporting Ruto is our waterloo, we are ready to pay the price.”

Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wa said Dr Ruto does not need State House’s permission to campaign in Mt Kenya. “We are with him to the bitter end,” he vowed.