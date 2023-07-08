DP to pick new officials as it seeks to revamp party

The Democratic Party (DP) led by former Cabinet minister Joseph Konzolo Munyao will hold its National Delegates Conference (NDC) on August 18 to elect new officials in a bid to revitalise the 32-year-old outfit.

Speaking after the party's National Executive Council (NEC) meeting at the United Kenya Club in Nairobi on Thursday, Mr Munyao, 83, said the party remained a member of the Kenya Kwanza coalition.

“We still remain a stand-alone political party as DP but coalesce with other parties under the Kenya Kwanza coalition. We continue to associate with Kenya Kwanza and support government programmes and plans,” Mr Munyao said.

He was accompanied by other national officials including Esau Kioni (chairman), Jacob Ali Haji (secretary general), Dr Kumantha Njagi (organising secretary), Moses Lontesati Ololwaya (treasurer) and Enoch Olonde (deputy organising secretary) among other NEC members.

Mr Kioni warned that the party will only support the government's development initiatives that are for the benefit of Kenyans.

"If the government delivers to Kenyans, we will welcome it and we will all be happy, but if they don't, we will not hesitate to call them out," Mr Kioni said.

He said their Thursday NEC meeting was convened to deliberate on a number of issues including reviewing the party's performance in the past elections and strategising on the future of the party in terms of leadership and governance of the country.

"We were also here to prepare for the National Delegates Conference (NDC) to be held on August 18, at a venue to be announced later."

"We also want to reiterate that DP is in a working relationship with the government of the day but has not been swallowed by other parties," the national chairman said.

He also revealed that DP is free to work with other like-minded parties for the benefit of the people of Kenya.

Mr Haji said they were expecting at least 1,200 delegates at the NDC scheduled for August 18.

"The 1,200 delegates will be drawn from all corners of the country to reflect our 47 counties," the secretary general said.

The DP was formed in 1991 by former President Mwai Kibaki as the founding leader following the repeal of Section 2A of the Constitution.