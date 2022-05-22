DP Ruto: Vote Mishra and other Rift Valley rebels out

Deputy President William Ruto has called on his supporters not to elect his critics in the forthcoming General Election, saying they had turned against him after riding on his wave to get their seats in 2017.

The Kenya Kwanza Alliance presidential flag bearer and his allies while regretting how the political critics have been part of the scheme to undermine him, termed them as epitome of pride and arrogance and should be voted out in the August general election.

Send Mishra home come August, DP Ruto tells Kesses residents

“When we shall be sending Azimio la Umoja One Kenya alliance leader Raila Odinga to Bondo in August general election leaders including Mishra should be voted out. We gave him votes in 2017 but has since become full of pride and arrogance,” said Dr Ruto at a rally in Uasin Gishu after attending a church service at Langas PCEA.

Elgeyo Marakwet governor Alex Tolgos, MPs Dr Swarup Mishra (Kesses), Silas Tiren (Moiben), Joshua Kutuny (Cherangany), Alfred Keter (Nandi Hills) among others are perceived anti-Ruto leaders in North rift and are facing increased onslaught from his allies.

The DP who drummed up support for United Democratic Alliance (UDA) nominees urged voters to ensure they give him steadfast leaders who are championing his economic model of bottom up and make his work easier if elected as Kenya’s fifth President.

“We elected some of these leaders (his critics) without any bias and we gave them a platform to represent and work for wananchi. They have plundered public resources and some cannot even walk and time is nigh they are shown the door,” slammed the DP while parading UDA nominees for Kesses and Nandi Hills Mr Julius Ruto and Bernard Kitur respectively and asked voters to vote for them.

Deputy President William Ruto accompanied by other leaders during a Kenya Kwanza rally at Langas Kona Mbaya in Kapseret, Uasin Gishu County on May 22, 2022. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya I Nation Media Group

Governor Tolgos (Jubilee) will battle with senator Kipchumba Murkomen (UDA) for Elgeyo Marakwet senate and the MPs including Ainabkoi’s William Chepkut who has since declared support for DP Ruto will defend their seats on independent tickets.

Mr Kutuny is yet to publicly declare his party of choice for the August polls.

Dr Ruto accompanied by Chama cha Kazi leader Moses Kuria, Uasin Gishu governor Jackson Mandago, MPs Ndindi Nyoro (Kiharu), Didmus Barasa (Kimilili), Kimani Ngunjiri (Bahati) among a dozen UDA nominees from North Rift region asked voters to shun tribalism and forge for a united country.

“I will not let you down if you elect me as your President because we have a practical plan to sur economic growth, that’s my promise to you. And in a spirit to forge a united and cohesive country, I have instructed the Uasin Gishu leadership to nominate an extra MP in the county alongside two MCAs from the Kisii and Luhya communities. The county public service should have senior staff from Luo and other communities,” he said.

Dr Ruto pledged to create 50,000 jobs for residents of Uasin Gishu county if his Kenya Kwanza team form government saying his administration will put up 10,000 low-cost housing for Eldoret residents.

Do not elect our competitors because they want to reintroduce the BBI reggae once they assume power instead of championing for the economic transformation. Kenya Kwanza Will has a deliberate plan to expand the economy by investing more than Sh100 billion to create more jobs for youths,” he said.

Mr Sudi said this year's elections will be the most peaceful because residents of the region are united.