DP Ruto's UDA orders repeat nominations in eight constituencies

Deputy President William Ruto's United Democratic Alliance (UDA) will conduct repeat nominations in 13 constituencies in Nairobi and the Rift Valley regions where results were disputed or polling did not take place.

The party will also conduct primaries in 19 wards.

In Nairobi, voting will take place in Roysambu, Embakasi East, Starehe and Kamukunji.

In Dagoretti North and Mathare, the party will conduct joint nominations with affiliate parties in the Dr Ruto-led Kenya Kwanza alliance that brings together 12 parties.

Also Read: Low voter turnout in Mt Kenya a big headache for Ruto

In the two constituencies, UDA candidates will be battling it out with candidates from Musalia Mudavadi’s Amani National Congress (ANC) to pick one person to fly the coalition flag.

In the Rift Valley, polling will be repeated in Moiben (Uasin Gishu), Mogotio (Baringo), Nandi Hills (Nandi), and Turkana East and Turkana Central in Turkana.

In Ukambani, there will be rerun voting in Makueni and Kilome constituencies in Makueni County.

The repeat nominations will be conducted between Tuesday, April 19, and Thursday, April 21.

The nominations in Starehe and Kamkunji were disrupted by chaos. In Starehe, the incumbent is embroiled in a cutthroat competition with East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) MP Simon Mbugua.

Also Read:UDA primaries losers protest at high charges for lodging disputes

Following the violence in the two constituencies, UDA National Elections Board chairman Anthony Mwaura issued a stern warning to contenders.

"But let me tell you, all candidates…those that were involved in the destruction of ballot material… must take responsibility for their actions. In areas or constituencies where nominations were disrupted, we’ll repeat the nominations but those involved must pay the price," he said.

Despite the incumbent in Mogotio, Dr Daniel Tuitoek, being declared winner on Saturday, his main challenger Reuben Kiborek claimed he was rigged out.

As voting is repeated in Mogotio on Thursday, UDA supporters in Kilome and Makueni constituencies will pick their candidates after polling failed to take place last week.

Also Read: Giants fall in UDA primaries

Some of the Nairobi wards where nominations will be held are Land Mawe, Nairobi City Central, Ngara, Pangani, Ziwani/Kariokor, Dandora (II, III and IV), Mowlem, Roysambu, Githurai, Kahawa, Kahawa West, Airbase, California, Eastleigh North and Eastleigh South, Pumwami and Kamgemi.