BREAKING: William Ruto named President elect

DP Ruto's mother evacuated from Bomas

By  Nation Reporter

Deputy President William Ruto's mother has been evacuated from Bomas of Kenya ahead of the presidential results announcement.

Mama Sarah Cheruiyot, who is in her late seventies or early eighties, had arrived at the venue Monday afternoon. She was later evacuated before IEBC chair Wafula Chebukati arrived at the venue. 

There is heavy security presence at Bomas as Mr Chebukati makes the big announcement. 

Also Read

More follows...

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.