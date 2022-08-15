BREAKING: William Ruto named President elect
DP Ruto's mother evacuated from Bomas
Deputy President William Ruto's mother has been evacuated from Bomas of Kenya ahead of the presidential results announcement.
Mama Sarah Cheruiyot, who is in her late seventies or early eighties, had arrived at the venue Monday afternoon. She was later evacuated before IEBC chair Wafula Chebukati arrived at the venue.
There is heavy security presence at Bomas as Mr Chebukati makes the big announcement.
