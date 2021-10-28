William Ruto
Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

Politics

Prime

DP Ruto’s date with Rift Valley UDA aspirants

WhatsApp Image 2020-09-22 at 13.20.40

By  Onyango K'Onyango

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Deputy President William Ruto will meet aspirants hoping to run on the United Democratic Party ticket from his Rift Valley stronghold in a fortnight to assure them that the nominations will be free and fair.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.