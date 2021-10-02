DP Ruto out to reverse Fred Matiang’i gains during his tour of Kisii

Deputy President William Ruto is scheduled to visit Kisii for three days as he seeks to counter the influence of ODM leader Raila Odinga and Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i ahead of the 2022 elections.

The DP was scheduled to visit the county earlier but Covid-19 guidelines that banned political gatherings put his plans on hold. He starts the tour today.

The DP has held several meetings at his Karen residence in Nairobi with politicians from Gusii since the beginning of this year.

The visit by Dr Ruto comes just days after a section of leaders backing Mr Matiangi announced that the community will have a strong party of its own.

The visit has been accelerated by reports that some leaders in his camp support the formation of a strong regional party that will champion the interests of the community.

Those pushing for the regional party believe that it is one way of bringing the community together. Faced with the reality that he might slowly be losing the region, the DP quickly marshalled his allies and organised the visit.

Leaders supporting him said the idea of the community having a party is a threat to the already established big parties.

“This will definitely eat into the support of other parties. We have worked hard to make the United Democratic Alliance visible in Gusii, but these efforts may flop if we do not join hands to stop the threats facing us,” said an MP from Kisii allied to Ruto.

But Kitutu Chache South MP Richard Onyonka, who is supporting the formation of a strong regional party, said it is good that the DP be allowed to come and campaign.

"Let him bring whatever goodies he has to our people. We will still continue with our unity bid and all other plans that we have," said Mr Onyonka.

North Mugirango MP Joash Nyamoko said the visit by Dr Ruto does not affect the community’s plan to unite. "Our unity caucus involves leaders from all parties. Dr Ruto's UDA is also invited. What matters now is to bring all on board. We want our community to be united and our interests put first," said Mr Nyamoko.

Kisii Deputy Governor Joash Maangi, South Mugirango MP Silvanus Osoro, former Jubilee party official Ms Essy Okenyuri and former South Mugirango MP Omingo Magara are among the leaders who will host the DP.

“He will tour from today to Monday for various political and development events,” said Mr Maangi.

Mr Osoro said the DP will worship in various churches in the county and deliver school buses in South Mugirango, said the MP.

Ms Okenyuri noted that the DP is on a meet-the-people tour and will fellowship in churches and popularise the bottom-up economic model to the various target groups like women and youth.

On Thursday, the DP allies had a series of meetings ahead of his visit. They unsuccessfully tried to open United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party offices.