Uhuru Ruto
File | PSCU

Politics

Prime

DP Ruto Jubilee ouster 'is a done deal'

NMG logo (1)

By  Patrick Lang'at  &  Justus Ochieng'

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee Party declared the decision to kick out Deputy President William Ruto from his position as deputy party leader was a foregone conclusion, only awaiting the Head of State to convene a top party organ to ratify it.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Covid-19 cases soar as 26 more succumb

  2. PRIME Shikuku's son barred from evicting stepmother

  3. PRIME Mwakenya leader who was defiant until death

  4. Blow to trade as Egypt shuts Suez Canal

  5. PRIME Ruto moves to consolidate his stronghold

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.