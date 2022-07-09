DP Ruto: I will work closely with the church if elected president

Deputy President William Ruto yesterday pledged to work closely with the church if elected president as he chided Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya Alliance flag-bearer Raila Odinga, saying he is not a God-fearing person.

This comes on the backdrop of the DP disclosing that President Uhuru Kenyatta rejected his overtures, through some church leaders, to reconcile them.

In an interview with KTN News on Thursday night, Mr Ruto said he has always tried to avoid responding to the President but has since been pushed to the wall.

“Bishops talked to me and also talked to him. When they came back to me, I told them that I wanted to have a chat with my boss, but he (President Kenyatta) refused,” said the DP, who is also the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) presidential candidate.

“I have had a discussion with my boss and I have asked him directly, I hear there is this story that I have insulted you. Can you produce one clip from the intelligence, whether it was at night or in a private meeting but he said it is not there,” he added.

Yesterday, while quoting Bible verses to show he is a dependable supporter and painting his rivals as anti-religion, Dr Ruto pleaded with the church to help him win next month’s polls.

He spoke at the home of Senator Susan Kihika, in Ngata, Nakuru County, where he held a consultative meeting with more than 2,000 church leaders, the same day President Kenyatta was also meeting with church leaders from Mt Kenya at State House.

Mr Ruto said his critics wanted churches regulated while others were irritated by his cash donations. “They should let me be because even the Bible has verses that encourage generosity,” he said.

"My competitors know nothing about the church. They believe in witchdoctors," said Mr Ruto in a veiled attack directed at Mr Odinga.

He urged political leaders to leave the church out of their dirty games ahead of the elections.

Faith and track record

The church leaders led by Mr Alex Maina, the Nakuru Pastors Forum chairman, endorsed Mr Ruto, citing his faith and track record as a man who fears God.

"We have unanimously agreed to support DP Ruto's presidential bid. We urge Kenyans to open their eyes and only choose leaders who are after the heart of God,” said Mr Maina.

DP Ruto promised to support the church and stand with it if he is elected president.

"I am humbled and delighted by your gesture. l promise l will not let you down once we ascend to power. We will protect and defend the word of God in Kenya.," said Dr Ruto.

The clergy also endorsed Ms Kihika's bid to unseat Governor Lee Kinyanjui.

Mr Ruto and the Kenya Kwanza team later held a series of roadside rallies in Mbaruk, Gilgil and Naivasha.

He was accompanied by Ms Kihika (Nakuru), Kipchumba Murkomen (Elgeyo Marakwet), MPs Kimani Ichungwa (Kikuyu) Charity Kathambi (Njoro), Kimani Ngunjiri (Bahati), Martha Wangari (Gilgil), David Gikaria (Nakuru East) and host of other leaders.

'Slap' defense

In the Thursday TV interview, the DP responded to the leaked audio where he said that he almost slapped President Kenyatta in 2017 for having second thoughts about participating in the repeat of the presidential election after the Supreme Court nullified the presidential election.