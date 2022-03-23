DP Ruto: How Kenya Kwanza will reduce food prices

Deputy President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza Alliance yesterday dismissed the government’s move to blame the high cost of living on the Russia-Ukraine war, as they predicted a win for the DP in the Maa counties of Narok, Kajiado, Laikipia and Samburu.

The politicians said that the 2018 handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga was entirely to blame for most of the problems that Kenyans are currently facing.

The government on Monday blamed the high fuel prices on the war in Ukraine saying it had disrupted global supplies even as it said the government would use the Petroleum Development Levy to cushion consumers from the high prices.

High fuel prices have a ripple effect on the cost of other consumer commodities hence driving up the cost of living.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i, after chairing the National Development Implementation and Communication Committee’s meeting, had said the disruption to the export-import supply chain is among factors raising fuel prices.

But speaking in Narok when they endorsed former Labour Chief Administrative Secretary Patrick Ntutu for the governor seat, Kenya Kwanza Alliance said that the rise in cost of living started long before the war in Europe.

“TheY are lying to us that because of the Russia-Ukraine war, the cost of living has gone up. But we all know the problem is the Handshake. It is the one that brought all these problems,” said Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi.

The DP’s team promised to change things if elected come August 9.

“The government we want to form in August 9 will ensure that the youth have enough money in their pockets and are able to purchase basic commodities. We will start by creating jobs for the youth, in the spirit of ‘Bottom Up,” the DP said.

Narok gubernatorial race

He also promised the people of Narok, that his government will help revive the abattoirs in Narok and enable the farmers to sell their produce and in turn, give them sufficient revenues from the National Government.

The team said they would support Mr Ntutu to introduce a Sh100 million Ward Development Fund that will see each ward receive the money for development and the improvement of health.

“We want to improve health by having at least one Level 4 hospital in each of the 6 wards in Narok and ensure that each family accesses the National Health Insurance Fund, NHIF card,” Dr Ruto said as he thanked leaders who gave up their bids to support Mr Ntutu, saying this gesture would unite the people of Narok and the Maa community as a whole.

In a show of UDA unity, DP Ruto witnessed former gubernatorial aspirants Soipan Tuya (Woman Rep), Gabriel Tongoyo (Narok West), Korei Lemein (Narok South) and Mr Ntutu exchange caps as a sign of unity ahead of August 9 General Elections.

Mr Tongoyo and Korei will now go back to defend their parliamentary seats.

On infrastructure, the DP acknowledged that most roads in the county were in bad condition, and promised to improve the state, by improving the Ololulung’a- Lemek- Aitong Road.

“You have witnessed that the Narok- Olmekenyu-Bomet-Mulot roads have been tarmacked and now, it is easier to travel on those roads. We want to increase the tarmacked roads when we run the government,” he said.

Mau forest issue

He told the people of Narok that the contest between him and ODM leader, Raila Odinga was not a beauty contest, but one that is supposed to lead to development.

“We defeated him by 55 percent in the last elections here in Narok, and this time, we want to lead by 99 percent,

“I want to tell my friends in Azimio to look for another political agenda. The Mau forest issue is now behind us and they should stop using it to incite tribal politics,” the DP told the cheering crowd.

Other leaders who joined the DP, including ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi, Ford Kenya’s Moses Wetangula, Rigathi Gachagua and Charles Keter, also promised that the cost of living would come down after the August elections if they form the government.

They leaders also accused his opponents of fanning divisive politics in the cosmopolitan county.

The Kenya Kwanza bridge also seemed to have revived the 'Hustlers versus dynasties ' narrative where Ford Kenya leader Mr Wetangula asked Kenyans to vote for leaders whose fathers were 'unknown'.

"This year's election will be between people whose fathers were presidents and vice presidents versus hustlers and us whose fathers are unknown," said Mr Wetangula.

The Bungoma senator’s sentiments were echoed by Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro who reiterated that this year will be revival moment for the downtrodden in the country.

Mr Rigathi Gachagua told off Azimio la Umoja team for propagating Mau forest issue which is now water under the bridge and instead focus on the Kedong Ranch matter where the Maasai lost land.

"Maasai Mau forest is now gone. It has been resolved and Azimio team should cease using it as a political tool. If he loves the Maasai community as he purports he should demand for the return of Kedong ranch,"said Mr Gachagua.

Other leaders present include Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen, Christopher Langat (Bomet) and MPs David Sankok (nominated), Kimani Ichungwa (Kikuyu),Joyce Korir (Woman Rep Bomet),Lemanken Aramat (Narok East),Benjamin Tayari (Kinango).

Mr Ntutu, on his part, pledged to unite all the coming in Narok as he roots to fund grassroots leaders to implement the "bottom up" model.

"I will be Governor for all Narok residents. My government will be an all-inclusive one," he affirmed.

Mr Ntutu has received blessings from a section of Maa leaders including Narok Governor, Smuel Tunai, and Woman Representative Soipan Tuya who, a month ago, stepped down on her bid to be the Narok Governor, and declared support for the former CAS.

In late February, after several months of push and pull between her, Mr Tongoyo and Mr Ntutu, she dropped her ambition in a deal brokered by Dr Ruto.

Last week, Ms Tuya and Mr Ntutu merged their campaign teams in a bid to support the latter's gubernatorial bid and DP Ruto's presidential bid.

With her exit as woman representative, a record six women have lined up to succeed her.

Among them are her former rivals Rebecca Tonkei and Lydiah Ntimama, who came second and third, respectively, after her in the 2017 polls.