DP Ruto hints at State-backed electoral rigging scheme

Deputy President William Ruto Kenya Kwanza Alliance

Kenya Kwanza Alliance leaders led by Deputy President William Ruto (speaking), Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetangula in Kuresoi South, Nakuru county on February 11, 2022.

Photo credit: Cheboite Kigen | Nation Media Group

By  Joseph Openda

Nation Media Group

Kenya Kwanza Alliance leaders have alleged a scheme by the State to rig the August 9 general elections in favour of Raila Odinga.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.