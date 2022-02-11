DP Ruto hints at State-backed electoral rigging scheme

Kenya Kwanza Alliance leaders have alleged a scheme by the State to rig the August 9 general elections in favour of Raila Odinga.

Speaking in Nakuru during their tour of the county, the alliance comprising Deputy President William Ruto's United Democratic Alliance (UDA), Musalia Mudavadi of Amani National Congress and Moses Wetangula of Ford Kenya alleged the State has hatched a scheme to benefit their competitors.

Dr Ruto accused the Azimio la Umoja camp of planning to steal an election victory after sensing defeat in the coming polls.

“Now that they have realised that we are ahead of them in strategy and support they have resorted to planning to rig the elections. But we are warning them not try because they will fail," said Dr Ruto.

The DP explained that recent comments by Murang'a Woman Representative Sabina Chege on stealing of election was just the tip of the iceberg, alluding to a wider scheme to interfere with election results.

Ms Chege, while on a campaign tour in Vihiga County, on Thursday insinuated that the Jubilee government rigged the elections in 2013 and 2017 and that it possible for the state to rig the 2022 one as well.

Remarks by Woman Rep Sabina Chege raise eyebrows at rally

The DP, however, dared the State actors to try saying that it will be a mission in futility.

“We defeated them in Kiambaa, Juja and Msambweni...we are also telling them that they will not do anything on August 9 after we win the elections.”

However, Dr Ruto defended President Uhuru Kenyatta's wins in 2013 and 2017 from claims of rigging. He says the Jubilee government won the elections free and fair.

ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi took a swipe at President Uhuru Kenyatta whom he accused of undermining the country's democracy by trying to manage his succession. He said any thoughts of stealing elections and undermining of democracy should be greatly discouraged as they threaten peace and stability of the country.

He also condemned Ms Chege for what he said were utterances that reflected the position of Azimio la Umoja.

"The statement by Ms Chege is reckless and unfortunate and should not be taken lightly. We can see the agenda of our competitors is to take us back to the era of fraudulent electoral processes," said Mr Mudavadi.

On his part, Garisa township MP Aden Duale called upon President Kenyatta to address the issue.

Ford Kenya Leader Moses Wetangula accused President Kenyatta of trying to succeed himself through Azimio la Umoja. He then reminded him of a similar project by former President Daniel Moi that failed.