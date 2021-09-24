DP Ruto heads to Kitui in votes hunt

DP Ruto addressing a crowd in Githurai.

DP Ruto addressing a crowd in Githurai. 

Photo credit: File | DPPS

By  Kitavi Mutua

Nation Media Group

Deputy President William Ruto takes his bottom-up campaign to Kitui County today (Friday) in an effort to woo directly the Kamba community into backing his presidential bid.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.