In Nairobi campaigns, DP Ruto continues attacks on Uhuru and Raila

Deputy President William Ruto on Thursday continued his scathing attack on President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga during a tour of Nairobi.

Dr Ruto said he had helped President Kenyatta do his work, adding that his journey to create a ‘hustlers’ government’ had started in Nairobi.

"There are people who have organised themselves in offices and hotels and who want to create a government for the rich. We say no," charged the DP.

He added that he was better placed to sort out the many problems Kenyans are facing since he had grown in poverty like most of them.

“I am here today because I want the youth of Nairobi County to know that a person that has not lacked a job cannot claim to know how they will provide you with one,” he added.

“If a person has not gone to bed hungry, how can they ensure that the price of food is affordable? I want to tell you, that the people from Azimio have never slept hungry. They have never tarmacked in search of a job. This time, we have the opportunity to create a government that understands the challenges faced by the hustler.”

For his part, Ford Kenya party leader Moses Wetangula said the Kenya Kwanza coalition was keen on changing the face of politics in Kenya.

“We want to ensure that the normal mwanachi can have a seat on the same table that has been a preserve of the rich since independence,” he said.

He said their government will "regain dignity and respect" for ordinary wananchi like bodaboda operators and mama mboga.