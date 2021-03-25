William Ruto
DP Ruto out to consolidate his political stronghold

By  Vitalis Kimutai

What you need to know:

  • MP who attended meeting said discussions revolved around Ruto consolidating his political turf in the Rift Valley.
  • DP is said to have told the MPs that UDA candidates performed well in recent by-elections.

Stung by the poaching of his key lieutenants in various parts of the country by his perceived rivals, Deputy President William Ruto appears to be falling back on his vast voter-rich Rift Valley region. 

