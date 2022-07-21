DP Ruto barred from Nyayo, Kasarani Stadias on August 6

Deputy President William Ruto has been barred from holding a public rally at the Nyayo Stadium in Nairobi on August 6.

A communique seen by Nation.Africa by indicates Sports Kenya has informed Ruto the venue is booked for another function on the material day.

Sports Kenya is the body mandated to manage most stadiums in Kenya.

The letter is addressed to United Democratic Alliance (UDA) secretary general Ms Veronica Maina, and copied to among others Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed, and Principal Secretary Joe Okudo.

The letter appears as a response to reports from Ruto’s camp to the effect that Raila Odinga’s camp had also booked the venue for a political function on the same day.

Both Ruto and Odinga are contesting for the presidency in the August 2022 polls.

“We regret to inform you that due to peace concerts scheduled to take place at both Moi International Sport Center- Kasarani and Nyayo National Stadium between August 5 to 7, 2022. The facility will not be available for their use,” the letter read in part.

UDA party, associated with Ruto, has shared a receipt indicating it had secured the venue.

A day later, Azimio secretary general Junet Mohamed said the coalition had secured the stadium and will hold its major rally on the same day as UDA.

“As the country approaches the general election in 20 days, the Azimio team wishes to thank all Kenyans of goodwill who have turned up in their millions all over the country at meetings, rallies and in person to join in this historic journey to a fair, just, prosperous and inclusive nation,” the statement reads.