File | Nation Media Group

Politics

Prime

DP Ruto and Raila now square it out to win hearts and votes of ‘hustlers’

NMG logo (1)

By  Patrick Lang'at

Reporter

Nation Media Group

ODM leader Raila Odinga has outlined a raft of pro-poor policies, escalating the tussle for a huge vote constituency that Deputy President William Ruto has targeted with his hustler campaign.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Tigray forces advance toward Amhara region

  2. Covid-19: Kenya's confirmed cases rise to 190,183

  3. S.Africans arm themselves as State pursues instigators

  4. Zuma has not requested to attend brother's funeral, say authorities

  5. Shock of missing children found dead as suspect confesses to more killings

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.